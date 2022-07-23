Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ralph Rebandt (R) runs for governor

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Mich. (WLUC) - Ralph Rebandt says he grew up in Michigan, beginning in Wayne County. He and his wife had four kids, who gave him 17 grandkids.

Rebandt says he has been a pastor for 35 years at Oakland Hills Community Church in Farmington Hills.

He says during the last general election he saw things that were very askew. Rebandt is pro-life and says the petitioning to secure abortion access is inhumane.

Rebandt says he believes faith-based counseling may be more effective than social workers for those suffering from poor mental health. He thinks showing people their life has meaning through God creates an overall better sense of belonging and happiness in communities.

Rebandt believes Michigan should become an open-records state. Rebandt says there is no such thing as global warming. He hopes as a pastor running for governor he can make Michigan a lighthouse to the nation.

Rebandt says a campaign slogan of his is “end the disaster and vote for the pastor.”

