Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kevin Rinke (R) runs for governor

By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:47 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Kevin Rinke says he’s not a politician, he’s a business guy. He loves the people and the state and hopes to serve unlike any other governor has before.

Rinke says over the last 30 years his private and public business experience in automotive and health care has prepared him to run for Governor.

He says as governor, he would work with the Secretary of State and Michigan’s attorney general to implement and enforce “common sense” voting laws.

Rinke says he hopes to bring a smaller government that does what it says it’s going to do.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog

Latest News

Garrett Soldano is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Garrett Soldano (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Ralph Rebandt, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ralph Rebandt (R) runs for governor
Ryan Kelley is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ryan Kelley (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Tudor Dixon (R) runs for governor