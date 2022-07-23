MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kevin Rinke (R) runs for governor

Mich. (WLUC) - Kevin Rinke says he’s not a politician, he’s a business guy. He loves the people and the state and hopes to serve unlike any other governor has before.

Rinke says over the last 30 years his private and public business experience in automotive and health care has prepared him to run for Governor.

He says as governor, he would work with the Secretary of State and Michigan’s attorney general to implement and enforce “common sense” voting laws.

Rinke says he hopes to bring a smaller government that does what it says it’s going to do.

