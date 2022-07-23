MEET THE CANDIDATES: Garrett Soldano (R) runs for governor

Mich. (WLUC) - Garrett Soldano owns and operates a chiropractic clinic in Southwest Lower Michigan. He went to school at Western Michigan University.

Soldano knew he wanted to run for governor when Michigan enacted tight COVID restrictions. Soldano created the Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” which grew to 300,000 in three days. He says this led to his “Unlock Michigan” campaign.

Soldano says he will continue to keep voting systems running with integrity. Soldano is pro-life with an exception of the mother’s life being at risk.

He believes addressing state-wide mental health begins with teaching children better core principles.

Soldano hopes that undecided voters feel welcome to join his side if they want to move Michigan forward.

