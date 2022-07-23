Advertisement

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Garrett Soldano (R) runs for governor

Garrett Soldano is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Mich. (WLUC) - Garrett Soldano owns and operates a chiropractic clinic in Southwest Lower Michigan. He went to school at Western Michigan University.

Soldano knew he wanted to run for governor when Michigan enacted tight COVID restrictions. Soldano created the Facebook group called “Michiganders Against Excessive Quarantine,” which grew to 300,000 in three days. He says this led to his “Unlock Michigan” campaign.

Soldano says he will continue to keep voting systems running with integrity. Soldano is pro-life with an exception of the mother’s life being at risk.

He believes addressing state-wide mental health begins with teaching children better core principles.

Soldano hopes that undecided voters feel welcome to join his side if they want to move Michigan forward.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog

Latest News

Pre-election interview with Kevin Rinke, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Kevin Rinke (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Ralph Rebandt, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ralph Rebandt (R) runs for governor
Ryan Kelley is a Gubernatorial candidate in Michigan's upcoming primaries.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Ryan Kelley (R) runs for governor
Pre-election interview with Tudor Dixon, Michigan Gubernatorial candidate.
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Tudor Dixon (R) runs for governor