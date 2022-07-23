Advertisement

Hiawatha Music Festival now underway in Marquette

Drum Session at Hiawatha Music Festival
Drum Session at Hiawatha Music Festival(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival is underway in Marquette. The festival started Friday night with a “bring your own drum circle” called Thunderation.

After that, the Westerly Winds Big Band performed in the “get acquainted dance.” Organizers say after taking the past two years off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, everybody is ready to come together and share the love of music.

“It’s a community that brings joy to the people who are here, just because we all gather around the love of the music and to be with other people who love the music as you do makes our hearts kind of beat the same a little bit,” said Terri Bocklund, Hiawatha Music Co-Op executive director.

Hiawatha continues with a full lineup of performances, workshops and dances this weekend. For the full schedule, click here.

