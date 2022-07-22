Advertisement

Yoopers For Ukraine to participate in global silent vigil

They will dress as mourning widows and wounded soldiers as a reminder of the damage caused to Ukraine.
The Yoopers For Ukraine group is participate in a global silent vigil and anti-war...
The Yoopers For Ukraine group is participate in a global silent vigil and anti-war demonstration at the Trinity Episcopal Church in downtown Houghton.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Yoopers for Ukraine group is holding a silent vigil demonstration outside Trinity Episcopal Church in Houghton.

Participants will be dressed in black and veils like they’re mourning, and some will dress as fallen soldiers covered in bandages.

This is a global demonstration, meant to symbolize the widows and children who have lost their husbands and fathers in the Ukraine conflict

“We have people in Paris, Berlin, London, Ireland, and then across Europe, and in Ukraine, and in Russia supporting this demonstration,” said Yooper for Ukraine Co-Founder Nadija Packauska. “So that with one voice we cry out and say ‘No more widows, no more war.’”

The demonstration will take place at 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, and supporters hope it will remind people about the damage Ukraine is facing.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

