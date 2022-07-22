Advertisement

Upper Michigan Today hits the Hiawatha Music Festival

Episode 80 goes live from Tourist Park ahead of the 42nd annual fest
Troy and Brennan give Upper Michigan Today a sneak peak of their main stage performance at Hiawatha Music Festival.
Troy and Brennan give Upper Michigan Today a sneak peak of their main stage performance at Hiawatha Music Festival.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... campers and music lovers find their weekend home at Tourist Park in Marquette.

The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival returns for its 42nd year: a much-needed welcome back after 3 years off.

Upper Michigan Today takes episode 80 to Tourist Park for the return of the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.

Hiawatha Music Co-op incoming executive director Terri Bocklund tells you what you can expect this weekend.

Plus, Troy and Brennan share a sneak peek ahead of their Sunday afternoon main stage performance.

And finally, Tia gets on her dancing shoes.

Longtime Hiawatha volunteer Bobby Glenn Brown shares what's kept him coming back to the festival for 40 years.

More information: Hiawatha Music Co-op.

Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP M-F at 9 a.m.

