Upper Michigan Today hits the Hiawatha Music Festival
Episode 80 goes live from Tourist Park ahead of the 42nd annual fest
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... campers and music lovers find their weekend home at Tourist Park in Marquette.
The Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival returns for its 42nd year: a much-needed welcome back after 3 years off.
Hiawatha Music Co-op incoming executive director Terri Bocklund tells you what you can expect this weekend.
Plus, Troy and Brennan share a sneak peek ahead of their Sunday afternoon main stage performance.
And finally, Tia gets on her dancing shoes.
More information: Hiawatha Music Co-op.
Watch Upper Michigan Today on FOX UP M-F at 9 a.m.
