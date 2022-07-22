UPAWS reminds you to vote for 2023 Pet Calendar

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Get in your vote before July 31 for UPAWS 2023 Annual Pet Photo Calendar Contest

Winners will be determined by the photos with the most votes and the winning photo will be featured on the cover of the 2023 UPAWS pet calendar and receive a full-page spread on one of the months. The next 11 photos receiving the greatest number of votes will receive a full-page spread on one of the months.

You can vote by mail or in-person at the shelter for $0.25 or online for $1.00. Money raised will go towards UPAWS’ general operating fund.

“We are really grateful for everyone who participates and we encourage everyone to go online and see all of our contestants and vote,” said Ann Brownell, UPAWS outreach and volunteer coordinator.

Winners will be determined no later than Aug. 7.

