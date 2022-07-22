Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend
Pop-up showers/storms but mostly clear through early Saturday, before a Northern Plains system brings rain, potentially strong storms into the afternoon.
High pressure in Upper Michigan, while keeping rain and thunderstorm chances few in coverage Friday, makes an exit Saturday as a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix through early Sunday. Weekend storms can produce soaking rain and frequent lightning strikes -- plus severe hazards in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
Find NWS alerts in effect here.
It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy
>Highs: 80s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated t-storms; mild and breezy
>Highs: 70s
Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s to 80
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and mild
>Highs: 70s
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
