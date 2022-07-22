Stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend

High pressure in Upper Michigan, while keeping rain and thunderstorm chances few in coverage Friday, makes an exit Saturday as a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix through early Sunday. Weekend storms can produce soaking rain and frequent lightning strikes -- plus severe hazards in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Find NWS alerts in effect here.

It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated t-storms; mild and breezy

>Highs: 70s

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s to 80

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

