Semi rollover closes M26 outside of Painsedale

PAINSEDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - A semi-truck has flipped onto its side in Painsedale.

According to the Michigan State Police, the driver lost control heading out of Painsedale on M26 towards Ontonagon on a tight corner.

The exact cause of the crash is unknown at this time, but officers are reporting no injuries. No other vehicles were involved.

Although M26 leading out of Painsedale is still closed, police are directing traffic through an alternate route.

Officers say more information will be available later.

TV6 will update this article with new information when it becomes available.

