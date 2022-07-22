Advertisement

Scattered rain and thundershowers for this weekend

By Cameron Chinn
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
This morning some have experienced some rain and that has been moving from the west. Sunny but warm skies are in store for the region where dew points will rise into the 60s making way for humid conditions. Those humid conditions will last into Saturday where chances of scattered rain are possible in the late afternoon into the evening. Right now the highest amounts of rain are projected to impact the southern counties near the Wisconsin border.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated thunderstorms; warm and humid in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to High 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy in the afternoon; rising chances of rain in the evening

>Highs: High 70s to Mid 80s

Sunday: Isolated showers possible; mild temps and calm conditions

>Highs: Low to High 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny skies; mild air

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy; scattered rain possible in the afternoon and evening

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

