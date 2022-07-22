Advertisement

Oxford HS shooting suspect to remain at Oakland Co. Jail

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill...
Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of bringing a gun to school in November and using it to kill four students and injure seven other people.
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTIAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The teen accused of shooting and killing four students as well as injuring seven other people at Oxford High School will remain at the Oakland County Jail.

Ethan Crumbley is facing 24 charges including terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

During Crumbley’s pretrial hearing on July 22, the court found it best to keep Crumbley at the county jail while he awaits his trial, which has been tentatively scheduled for Jan. 17.

Crumbley will be back in court for another pretrial hearing on Aug. 25 at 9 a.m.

The teen’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are each charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Both pleaded not guilty to all four of their counts. Their trial is scheduled to start Oct. 24.

