One injured in Houghton intersection crash during power outage

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Houghton Police are investigating an intersection crash that happened during a power outage Thursday.

Houghton Police responded to the intersection of Memorial Drive and Sharon Avenue at around 6:40 p.m. Thursday after a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Police said a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old person from Plainesdale, MI was traveling south on Memorial Drive when it collided with a vehicle driven by a 63-year-old woman from Chassell, MI.

At the time of the crash, the traffic lights at the intersection were not working because of a power outage in the area.

Mercy Ambulance Service transported the 63-year-old woman to UP Health System-Portage to be treated for injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene by Superior Service.

The City of Houghton Police advised drivers that when traffic signals are not working at an intersection, it should be treated as a 4-way stop.

The Houghton County Sheriff Department, Michigan Tech Police Services, The City of Houghton Fire Department, and Superior Service Towing assisted The City of Houghton Police Department.

The crash is still under investigation.

