Music on Third Street rocks downtown Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second time this summer, music on Third Street made its way to downtown Marquette.

Bands performed different genres of music from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. ‘The Reveal’ is one of the bands that performed, setting up shop in front of Cruisin’ Coffee. The band covers classic rock hits, and also performed at June’s iteration of Music on Third.

In addition to The Reveal, fifteen other bands performed. For a full list of performers, visit the Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) website by clicking here.

The Marquette DDA holds the event to bring the community together to listen to local artists. It also gives people a chance to visit the more than 100 shops and restaurants on Third Street.

If you missed out on Thursday’s Music on Third, you still have two more chances to catch it this summer.

Thursday, August 18 and Thursday, Sept. 15.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.