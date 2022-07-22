Advertisement

Music on Third Street rocks downtown Marquette

16 bands from different genres performed live music Thursday evening.
'The Reveal' performing covers of classic rock hits in Front of Cruisin' Coffee on Third Street...
'The Reveal' performing covers of classic rock hits in Front of Cruisin' Coffee on Third Street in Marquette.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For the second time this summer, music on Third Street made its way to downtown Marquette.

Bands performed different genres of music from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening. ‘The Reveal’ is one of the bands that performed, setting up shop in front of Cruisin’ Coffee. The band covers classic rock hits, and also performed at June’s iteration of Music on Third.

In addition to The Reveal, fifteen other bands performed. For a full list of performers, visit the Marquette Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) website by clicking here.

The Marquette DDA holds the event to bring the community together to listen to local artists. It also gives people a chance to visit the more than 100 shops and restaurants on Third Street.

If you missed out on Thursday’s Music on Third, you still have two more chances to catch it this summer.

Thursday, August 18 and Thursday, Sept. 15.

