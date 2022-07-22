Michigan Tech hires new women’s soccer assistant coach

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech Soccer has announced it has hired a new assistant coach.

David Juarez will be joining the Huskies for the 2022-23 season. Juarez brings over 10 years of coaching experience to the Huskies and previously worked with head coach Turk Ozturk at Eagan High School in Minnesota. Juarez guided Minnesota Thunder Academy ECNL to the No. 3 ranking in the nation and qualified for Champions League. He also has over a dozen players that are currently committed to NCAA Division I programs. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education and is licensed to teach kindergarten through sixth grade.

“I am so excited to bring David on board to the Michigan Tech soccer program,” Ozturk said. “David is a great addition to our team and has an extensive background developing players at a very high club level and college level. His more than 10 years of coaching include field and goalkeeper training. When combined with his own playing experience, he brings additional depth and strength to our team. I am looking forward to the positive impact David will have on our student-athletes and the athletic department.”

Juarez’s coaching career has seen him at many different places, working with all different skill levels Most recently, Juarez served one year at Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota as a women’s soccer assistant coach. At the same time, Juarez was simultaneously head coach, staff trainer, and girls’ academy assistant for Salvo Soccer Club in Eagan where he oversaw the technical development of boys’ teams of various ages.

Juarez worked at Eden Prairie High School in Minnesota as a girls’ varsity associate head coach from 2019 to 2021. He has also held the titles of varsity assistant coach at Eagan High School (2017-18), boys’ staff coach, and girls’ ECNL assistant coach for Minnesota Thunder Academy (2015-19).

From 2011-15, Juarez worked for the Shakopee Soccer Association in Minnesota and served as Eden Prairie Soccer Club head coach for both boys and girls, as well as varsity assistant coach at Lakeville North High School also in Minnesota.

Juarez holds 12 soccer coaching licenses and certifications, including with the United States Soccer Federation, United Soccer Coaches, Minnesota Youth Soccer Association, Football Association, and International Society of Performance Analysis of Sport.

“I extend my thanks to Suzanne (Sanregret) and the rest of the athletic department for giving me the opportunity to assist such a talented soccer program,” Juarez said. “I am looking forward to working with coach Turk again, and I am excited both to join a program that is improving every season and also help all of its dedicated student-athletes.”

Juarez has helped guide two players to All-MIAC honors, one high school state tournament title, and multiple players to Minnesota All-State honors. Several high school students have gone on to play in all three NCAA levels under his leadership.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.