Iron Ore Heritage Trail opens new trailhead in Negaunee Township

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Another trail access point has newly opened in Marquette County.

Iron Ore Heritage Trail’s (IOHT) Eagle Mills trailhead is located at the intersection of County Road 492 and Highway M-35 in Negaunee Township. Eagle Mills trailhead is complete with a paved parking lot, lighting, an outhouse-style restroom, a bike rack, a bench and a map board.

Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority Administrator Carol Fulsher said the new trailhead is meant to provide easier trail access to a popular portion of the IOHT.

“We have a particular segment between Negaunee and Marquette that is very popular,” Fulsher explained. “The only thing is we had no place to access the trail other than the Michigan Iron Industry Museum but that is a mile off the trail.”

Fulsher added that many frequent users of the trail requested easier restroom access. Fulsher noted that the bathroom in the Michigan Iron Industry Museum is not always open.

“People have been asking for restrooms and access to the trail somewhere along this stretch,” Fulsher explained. “We do a recreation plan every five years. This was one of the big things that people asked for and we have finally delivered.”

Fulsher said that building the Eagle Mills trailhead was fairly straightforward thanks to state funding.

“The Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority owns land right near the new trailhead,” Fulsher explained. “We were also able to get recreational passport grant funds of $73,000 to help us build this trailhead.”

Fulsher added that the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority has other expansions planned for the IOHT. She explained that one possible expansion is a five-mile extension that would bring the end of the trail to Lakenenland in Chocolay Township.

Fulsher also said the Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Authority could add another trailhead in Ishpeming to accommodate equestrian riders and off-road vehicles.

