Iron Mountain picnic honors veterans on Saturday

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A veteran tribute picnic Saturday in Iron Mountain will thank those who have served our country.

The Dickinson County Office of Veteran’s Affairs will host the event at Lake Antoine. Veterans and their families are invited starting at 12 p.m. CT for a picnic and live music.

The rest of the public is invited to join after 3 p.m. CT. The office said this is one way the community can thank those who have served.

“We appreciate our veterans. We are thankful to have them in our community. We appreciate the sacrifices they have made in the past, and some of them are still sacrificing yet today,” said Denise Formolo, Dickinson County Office of Veteran’s Affairs service officer.

The office said this is the second year it has hosted the picnic. Last year more than 250 veterans attended and Formolo hopes to see that grow.

