Iron County recreation center seeks millage renewal on August ballot

IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Voters in and around Iron River will vote on Aug. 2 on whether or not to renew the Windsor Center millage.

Youth programs, a library and clothing closet and community theater shows are a few activities found at the Windsor Center. The recreation center’s millage renewal is on the Aug. 2 ballot.

“We would look to get about $120,000 to $130,000 a year,” said Dawn Pisoni, Windsor Center recreation director.

If passed, the proposal will be a renewal of the current half mill through 2026. The building is nearly 100 years old and needs updates.

“The next renovation project is in the auditorium, there is no air conditioning,” Pisoni said. “We are looking to put fans and windows in to get more of a draft, so it is more comfortable during the summer.”

Pisoni said the millage proposal will also look to fund youth and adult programs.

“Our programs reach different aspects of the community,” Pisoni said. “We offer athletics, exercise, arts and entertainment, open mic nights and we have programs for adults and seniors. We try to reach everybody in the community.”

On Friday, 25 children participated in track and field events outside. The Windsor Center’s Assistant Summer Recreation Director Jim Pellizzer said the attendance in youth programs has increased since the start of the pandemic.

“In 2020, parents were very distraught,” Pellizzer explained. “They said they need to get the kids doing something. We made this joke that we opened the water slide down the hill and we say we were the only water park in the country that was open then. Parents loved it, kids loved it, and it really brought life back to them after being locked down for a while.”

Pisoni said the proposal needs to pass in four municipalities; Bates Township, Stambaugh Township, the city of Iron River, and Iron River Township to go into effect. She said it has passed overwhelmingly each of the last two renewal cycles.

