Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Police release footage of woman’s car getting hit by a train

Body camera footage shows the driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train. (KCRG, Police)
By Phil Reed and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) – Police in Iowa say a woman barely escaped death after the car she was in was hit by a train. Authorities released the body camera footage to KCRG.

Officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were responding to a separate call when they heard a train conductor blowing his horn at a driver going over the tracks. That particular railroad crossing did not have crossing arms.

The officer’s body camera footage shows the 50-year-old driver crossing the tracks and getting T-boned by the freight train.

Police say luck was on the woman’s side because the train hit the back door on the driver’s side, barely missing her door.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

No charges have been filed but police said alcohol may have played a factor.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition

Latest News

Eastern UP driving school suspended
FILE - A farmer collects harvest on a field around a crater left by a Russian rocket ten...
Ukraine, Russia sign U.N. deal to export grain on Black Sea
Finlandia University will celebrate the re-opening of Hirvonen Hall with a ribbon-cutting...
Finlandia University to celebrate grand reopening of Hirvonen Hall
Entire police force resigns in North Carolina town, citing hostile work environment
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival