Advertisement

Fresh Coast Beauty launches product line in Marquette

People stopped by Daniele Carol Photography to congratulate the product line’s owner while also trying some samples
After four years of development, the lip product line was released to the public at a launch...
After four years of development, the lip product line was released to the public at a launch party(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a launch party was held at Daniele Carol Photography in Marquette for a new product line.

After four years of development, Jessica Mariin-Glomp finally introduced her lip products for Fresh Coast Beauty. Party attendees had the opportunity to sample and even buy four flavors of lip gloss and four flavors of lipstick.

Mariin-Glomp said it all started when she wanted to have colors of products for her bridal clients.

“They’ve been available just to my bridal clients starting last year,” said Mariin-Glomp. “But, to actually have them open to the public, it’s kind of weird and surreal and ‘this is real life.’”

Mariin-Glomp said more products will be released in the near future. People can start ordering her lip products online starting Aug. 6.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

TV6's Vinny La Via explores what a new state law means for medical and mental health transport...
New state law: mental health professionals to transport patients for emergency care
After repeat offender, William Harris was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure involving...
Marquette law enforcement explains sentencing for repeat sex offenders
Staff and board members at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital getting ready to cut the ribbon on the...
Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital $12.8M expansion completed
A LEGO sign of the camp, made by the campers
Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers with their imagination