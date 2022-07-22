Fresh Coast Beauty launches product line in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, a launch party was held at Daniele Carol Photography in Marquette for a new product line.

After four years of development, Jessica Mariin-Glomp finally introduced her lip products for Fresh Coast Beauty. Party attendees had the opportunity to sample and even buy four flavors of lip gloss and four flavors of lipstick.

Mariin-Glomp said it all started when she wanted to have colors of products for her bridal clients.

“They’ve been available just to my bridal clients starting last year,” said Mariin-Glomp. “But, to actually have them open to the public, it’s kind of weird and surreal and ‘this is real life.’”

Mariin-Glomp said more products will be released in the near future. People can start ordering her lip products online starting Aug. 6.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.