Former Michigan Tech defenseman earns Krampade AHCA All-American honors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A former Michigan Tech defenseman Michael Karow earned Krampade American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA) All-American Scholar honors for the 2021-22 academic year.

Karow held a 3.87 grade-point average in each semester as he pursued his master’s degree in business administration. He also was named a CCHA Scholar-Athlete and to the CCHA All-Academic Team.

The Green Bay, Wisconsin native transferred to Michigan Tech to play a fifth season and skated in all 37 games for the Huskies. He tallied a career-high 10 points with two goals and eight assists and was +13.

Karow helped anchor a Tech defense that ranked third in the nation in penalty killing percentage and fourth in scoring defense. He scored the overtime game-winner at Ferris State (Feb. 18).

Karow signed with the Texas Stars after Tech’s season ended and began his professional career with 13 games. He scored a goal in his first game and finished with five points for the Stars.

To qualify for the AHCA All-American Scholar award, a student-athlete must have attained a 3.75 GPA each semester and appear in 40 percent of the team’s games.

