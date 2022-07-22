Advertisement

Finlandia University to celebrate grand reopening of Hirvonen Hall

The reopening with be in collaboration with the 2022 Hancock Central High All-School Reunion
Finlandia University will celebrate the re-opening of Hirvonen Hall with a ribbon-cutting...
Finlandia University will celebrate the re-opening of Hirvonen Hall with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in collaboration with the Hancock Central High All-School Reunion.(WLUC)
By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Finlandia University is holding a grand reopening of Hirvonen Hall on Saturday the 23rd.

The reopening ribbon-cutting ceremony will be in collaboration with the 2022 Hancock Central High All-School Reunion.

Originally the Hancock Central High School, the hall was acquired by the university in 2009. The hall is now the home of the university’s nursing and physical therapy assistant programs, among others.

The hall is expected to be regularly occupied by students throughout the school year.

“Students will be in the building from 8 a.m. to well into the evening when they are using the labs and using the study spaces,” said Finlandia University President Tim Pinnow. “People who are coming to visit the folks on the 4th floor will be here during regular business hours as well.”

The ceremony and the open house following it will run from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., starting with a group photo in front of the hall.

The ribbon-cutting will be overseen by the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce.

