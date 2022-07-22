Advertisement

Community of Gwinn welcomes back 5-year-old Oaklyn West

Family and friends gathered at Kountry Korner for Oaklyn’s return from his last open heart surgery
A five-year-old was greeted on his way home by more than two dozen friends, family and community members following his sixth and last open heart surgery.(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:52 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, five-year-old Oaklyn West of Gwinn received a warm-hearted welcome home.

More than two dozen friends, family and community members gathered at the Kountry Korner gas station to welcome back Oaklyn. He had come back from Ann Arbor after undergoing his sixth and last open heart surgery, which was on July 14.

Oaklyn was born with Ebstein’s Anomaly, a complex heart defect where the tricuspid valve and right side of the heart are dilated and enlarged.

Once Oaklyn and his parents got to Sawyer Airport, they were escorted by Forsyth Township Police and Fire to Kountry Korner.

“It is honestly amazing how much people support him,” said Jordan West, Oaklyn’s mother. “Everybody with even a post on Facebook, seeing everybody here and even seeing faces that I don’t even know being here for him is absolutely heartwarming.”

Some people brought signs that said #OaklynStrong and “Our Superhero.” Oaklyn’s parents thanked everyone who came out for the celebration and for their continued support and love.

