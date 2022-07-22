Children’s Finnish dance group performs on Houghton waterfront

Advertisement

By Colin Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HOUGHTON Mich. (WLUC) - A children’s Finnish dance group put their best foot forward at the Portage Lake District Library on Friday the 22nd.

The Kivajat Children Finnish American Dance Group performed on the newly constructed pier connected to the library.

They presented a wide variety of traditional and modern Finnish dances during their performance and even invited several audience members to join in on the fun towards the end of the show.

Sponsored by Finlandia University’s Finnish American Heritage Center, this is one of their last dances of the summer.

“We start a new group every fall, and the returning dancers help along with the new ones,” said Dance Group Director Kay Seppala. “It’s grades three through 12. The younger kids practice after school, and the older ones are in the evening. It’s a full-year commitment, but we’re pretty relaxed during the summer.”

The dance group will have their final performance of the summer on Saturday the 23rd at the Emberlight Festival in Ironwood.

For more information on joining the Group this coming fall, please contact the Finnish American Heritage Center.

