Chatham farm offers pick-your-own bouquets

Express your creativity at the Yoop-Pick Flower Field at Rock River Farm
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for a customized and personal flower bouquet, there’s a farm in Chatham for you.
Rock River Farm’s Yoop-Pick Flower Field is self-serve and open 24/7.
Rowan Bunce explains why he started it and how it works.
You can keep up with Rock River Farm on Facebook and find them at N6302 Rock River Rd, Chatham.
