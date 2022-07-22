Advertisement

Chatham farm offers pick-your-own bouquets

Express your creativity at the Yoop-Pick Flower Field at Rock River Farm
Build your own bouquet at Rock River Farm.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’re looking for a customized and personal flower bouquet, there’s a farm in Chatham for you.

Rock River Farm’s Yoop-Pick Flower Field is self-serve and open 24/7.

Rowan Bunce explains why he started it and how it works.

Rock River Farm opened its self-serve flower farm during COVID-19.
The Yoop-Pick flower field is open 24/7.

You can keep up with Rock River Farm on Facebook and find them at N6302 Rock River Rd, Chatham.

