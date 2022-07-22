Advertisement

Bridge Authority urges lawmakers to make trespassing a felony at all bridges like Mackinac, Zilwaukee

The Mackinac Bridge Authority is pressing lawmakers to vote on a bill regarding trespassing on...
The Mackinac Bridge Authority is pressing lawmakers to vote on a bill regarding trespassing on the “Mighty Mac” and other bridges like the Zilwaukee Bridge.
By Rayvin Bleu and James Paxson
Published: Jul. 22, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT
MACKINAC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Mackinac Bridge Authority is pressing lawmakers to vote on a bill regarding trespassing on the “Mighty Mac” and other bridges like the Zilwaukee Bridge.

If passed, the legislation would make the Mackinac Bridge and other major bridges key facilities, which would make trespassing illegal.

The bill passed the Michigan House in February, but talks have stalled.

“This was prompted by some trespassing we had on the Mackinac Bridge that when we tried to use the key facility statute, we were told that the Mackinac Bridge didn’t meet the requirements as a key facilities,” said Mackinac Bridge Authority Director Kim Nowack.

Officials at the Mackinac Bridge Authority are working to get legislation passed that would make trespassing in unauthorized locations on and around bridges across the state a felony.

“It’s dangerous for one thing for them and it’s dangerous for the traffic that’s going by, and we just want to make sure that we keep the bridge safe and keep all the public safe that’s using the bridge,” Nowack said.

This push comes after felony charges were dropped against a person who climbed the Mackinac Bridge without permission to take a picture in 2021.

The legislation would change the Michigan penal code to designate bridges across the state a designation as being a “Key Facility.”

“With the misdemeanor offense, it’s it’s not very much of a deterrent for copycats, things like that. And so, we’re hoping that the felony events of the key facility statute would cause people to think twice about violating that law and trespassing on our bridge and other bridges around the state,” Nowack said.

Two bomb threats at the bridge last summer also put the bridge’s security in the spotlight, prompting an updated safety assessment.

