Air Force tries to recruit more airmen

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - Military recruiters say recruitment is low right now, so all branches are looking for more people.

Master Sgt. Loretta Nolan has been in the Air Force for nearly 15 years.

“I started off as vehicle maintenance and I barely knew how to check my oil when I came on,” Nolan said.

She enlisted after talking with a retired Navy chief who asked her, “have you ever thought of joining?”

“I could see myself grow and explore and be a totally different version of the person I was at 20,” Nolan said.

Nolan now has both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree and is working on a master’s all through the Air Force.

“Just like you would at Bay College, Northern Michigan, you do your social science, you do a math, you do a humanities,” Nolan said.

Most Air Force jobs are nine to five so it leaves time for recruits to get a degree.

“Some are in an administrative realm, some are in maintenance, some are intel. You can know all the Air Force secrets and you still have time to receive that education,” Nolan said.

But Nolan says, just like all the other military branches right now, Air Force recruitment isn’t doing as well as it used to.

Numbers from NBC show the Air Force is more than 4,000 recruits below where it should be as of last month.

“It’s just trying to get awareness. Educate individuals on the different branches. We are all different. We all have different missions,” Nolan said.

The Air Force has several different kinds of jobs – it’s more than just flying planes.

“There are only about four percent that are pilots so focus a lot on our ground mission, humanitarian aid,” Nolan said.

