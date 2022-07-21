Advertisement

‘We’ll help’: JJ Watt offers to cover fan’s funeral expenses for grandfather

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral...
Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt says he is helping another person pay for funeral expenses.(Rick Scuteri/AP)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt is showing his generosity by paying for another funeral.

A fan tweeted she was selling a pair of Watt-branded sneakers and a jersey to help her pay for her grandfather’s funeral.

Watt quickly responded to the Twitter user, saying she should keep the shoes and jersey as “we’ll help with the funeral.”

This generosity would mark the third time since 2018 the NFL star has covered the cost of funeral expenses for others.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

As thunderstorms moved through the area near Georgia's Fort Gordon, 10 soldiers suffered...
Reservist killed by lightning at Ga. base identified
Hundreds are expected to go to Tourist Park this weekend for the first festival since 2019
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
The gas station owner told WFSB that Monday’s heavy rains were likely to blame, saying that the...
Drivers filled tanks with water instead of gas at Phillips 66 in Connecticut
Biden's COVID tweet video
Capitol Hill reacts to President Biden’s COVID-19 announcement
A woman is suing the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, North Carolina, after a tree fell and killed...
Woman sues after tree kills husband