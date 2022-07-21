Vinyl Record Show returns to Ore Dock Brewery in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The vinyl record show is back for its 9th year in Marquette. The 4-day vinyl record show at the Ore Dock Brewery will feature thousands of new and used records, CDs, posters and t-shirts.

During the show, there will be food trucks and live music at night. Those hosting the show say the public is welcome to come and check out what they have for sale or just to browse.

“It’s an epic, four-day, 50-hour, vinyl record show and really kind of a pop culture extravaganza down here at the Ore Dock, giving people ample time to explore the tens of thousands of items that we have down here,” said Jon Teichman, co-owner of The Emporium Featuring Vintage Vinyl.

The show runs now through Sunday from noon to close each night at the Ore Dock Brewery.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.