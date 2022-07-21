Advertisement

UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog

Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. IGNACE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Florida family has been reunited with their dog thanks in part to the support of Upper Michigan residents.

Florida residents Meagan Glesser and her father Tom Glesser were on their way to a summer property in Upper Michigan Monday, when their beloved family dog, Izzy, decided to make the trek a little more adventurous. The father and daughter had just crossed the Mackinac Bridge into the U.P., when Izzy made a surprise escape from their vehicle.

Izzy jumped out of the car, crossing lanes of traffic on I-75 before being hit by a car and running into the woods in the St. Ignace area.

“My first instinct was to call out her name and that’s when an SUV going about 35 miles an hour ran into her,” Megan said.

The pup remained missing for two days while Tom and Meagan waited outside by the highway, hoping to catch a glimpse of her.

Their search for Izzy circulated on Facebook, garnering the help of animal search groups like Moore’s Lost K9 Search and Recovery and Michigan Lost and Found Pet Network.

In addition, nearly 40 Yoopers ventured to St. Ignace to bring the family food and blankets and to help them look for Izzy.

“I was stunned, I’ve been an airline pilot for 37 years and was a navy pilot for 10 years before that. Of all the places I’ve been, I’ve never been in a community like this in St. Ignace that just exploded in helping,” Tom said.

On Tuesday, a woman called Meagan to tell her she thought she had spotted Izzy in a section of woods along the highway. The Glessers drove to the location, where Meagan laid in the grass near Izzy and coaxed her until she came to her name.

Izzy is now safe with her family.

Meagan said she will never forget the help from a community of strangers.

“I turned to my dad and said, ‘I really want to move here now because it’s just unheard of, this kind of support,’” said Meagan. “We’re so thankful to everyone who helped us find our dog. She’s just a dog but it was a really traumatic event that I will never forget, I learned a lot.”

Megan and Tom will be holding a gathering this Saturday at Bridge View Park in St. Ignace to personally thank everyone involved in finding Izzy.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

Hundreds are expected to go to Tourist Park this weekend for the first festival since 2019
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Practice safety when it comes to burning yard debris. Clear away...
DNR: Fire danger is elevated this week, be careful outdoors
The Marquette City Commission approved a Brownfield Plan a year ago. The Brownfield...
Brownfield gives update on Marquette Vault project, old hospital demolition
City of Marquette police car
Marquette law enforcement explains sentencing for repeat sex offenders