Unemployment waivers issued to workers in Michigan, some left wondering if they’ll get one

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the pandemic ended, so did the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance. Some Michiganders received notices saying they would need to pay the money back. But Thursday, another round of waivers will be issued to approximately 7,300 people in Michigan.

This round of repayment waivers means $53.2 million in benefits received here in Michigan won’t have to be re-paid. Additionally, $2.4 million will be refunded to those who have already started paying back their benefits.

Erin Taylor is a local resident that said she was laid-off from her job as a customer service representative during the pandemic. Taylor said she hasn’t a waiver for the unemployment benefits provided to her -- and she hopes one is on the way, or she’ll have to pay back over $30,000.

“I know that I’ve been trying to talk to them about it and they did mention it to me but, I didn’t necessarily get the waiver,” said Taylor.

Taylor said she applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance back in 2020 and her benefits lasted until Sept. 4, 2021 -- that’s the day the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance ended for everyone in Michigan.

“Maybe like a few months later they sent like – I don’t know why I randomly checked my account that day, but I [saw] that I had to pay an outstanding balance on my account and ever since then I’ve been trying to work with them,” said Taylor.

So, she called the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency. Taylor said they mentioned the waiver to her, but she never got anything. Now, she’s worried about how this will impact her moving forward.

“[Having] to pay off anything else and I don’t have a job at that time, I feel like that’s also going to effect me as well, like in the future. So, I’m hoping that they can get to me about this waiver because, I really need it,” said Taylor.

And for people with concerns like Erin’s, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says hold tight!

“We are continuing to issue waivers and are working towards different populations that will be receiving waivers over the next several weeks and months. So, I don’t want them to lose hope, [but] to know that we are continuing to identify additional claims [and] additional groups that might be eligible for a waiver,” said Julia Dale, Director of the Unemployment Insurance Agency.

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency says there is no application process for the waiver -- and that they aren’t done providing relief to Michigan workers.

If you have questions about overpayment waivers, schedule an appointment here, or contact UIA representatives at 1-866-500-0017.

