Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital $12.8M expansion completed

Staff and board members at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital getting ready to cut the ribbon on the...
Staff and board members at Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital getting ready to cut the ribbon on the new expansion project.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MANISTIQUE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital in Manistique opened its doors to the public Thursday night after its recent renovation. The expansion project cost $12.8 million, which was right on budget. It includes new infusion bays, a rehab center, rural clinic offices and an administration building.

“It’s going to allow us to continue to expand the services that will allow people to stay here in the community,” said Bob Crumb, the CEO of Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital.

Andy Bertapelle will take over as CEO when Crumb retires at the end of August. Bertapelle comes from Colorado but has family in the Manistique area.

He says he’s excited to help the hospital continue to grow.

“Partnering with the community to find out what needs they have, what services we can provide as the health system in order to ensure that we all have success.”

