Play ball! TV6 All-Star team practices ahead of 30th annual Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament

Upper Michigan Today episode 79 hits LaCombe Field
Part of the TV6 All-Stars softball team ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament.
Part of the TV6 All-Stars softball team ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The TV6 All-Stars hit LaCombe Field for softball practice ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament.

John Thomas, aka JT, shares the significance of this tournament and why this year’s games hit extra close to home.

Upper Michigan Today hits the road to get details about the 30th annual Renee Thomas Softball Tournament.

The games start at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at LaCombe Field, though the TV6 team plays at 9 p.m.

The TV6 works on their batting skills ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament.

Whether you love softball or not, Kyle Johnson says you don’t want to miss out on this tournament.

Team TV6 practices at LaCombe Field while Kyle Johnson explains what this tournament means so much to the Negaunee community.

Johnson gives his final batting tips to the TV6 team.

Kyle Johnson gives team TV6 their final batting tips ahead of the Renee Thomas Softball Tournament.

You can learn more about the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament and its purpose on Facebook.

Watch Upper Michigan Today weekdays on FOX UP at 9 a.m.

