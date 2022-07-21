Play ball! TV6 All-Star team practices ahead of 30th annual Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament
Upper Michigan Today episode 79 hits LaCombe Field
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... The TV6 All-Stars hit LaCombe Field for softball practice ahead of the Renee Thomas Memorial Co-Ed Softball Tournament.
John Thomas, aka JT, shares the significance of this tournament and why this year’s games hit extra close to home.
The games start at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, at LaCombe Field, though the TV6 team plays at 9 p.m.
Whether you love softball or not, Kyle Johnson says you don’t want to miss out on this tournament.
Johnson gives his final batting tips to the TV6 team.
You can learn more about the Renee Thomas Memorial Softball Tournament and its purpose on Facebook.
