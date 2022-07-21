Advertisement

Pedestrian recovering from Ontonagon crash last month

Michigan State Police responded to a truck vs. pedestrian crash.
Michigan State Police responded to a truck vs. pedestrian crash.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - A pedestrian is still recovering after a crash that happened at the end of June in the village of Ontonagon.

The Michigan State Police - Wakefield Post responded to the intersection of S. Seventh Street and Greenland Road for a truck vs. pedestrian crash on June 24 at 9:30 a.m.

According to troopers, a 69-yar-old woman from Waukesha, Wis., was crossing S. Seventh Street and was already in the crosswalk when a 2015 Chevrolet Pickup driven by a 75-year-old man from Ontonagon turned on to S. Seventh St from Greenland Rd and struck her.

The pedestrian suffered serious injuries and was transported to Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital by Aspirus Medivac EMS. She was later transported by air to Aspirus Hospital in Wausau. She has since been moved to a hospital in the Milwaukee area for rehabilitation.

The names of the pedestrian and the driver have not been released at this time.

Troopers were assisted by the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department and Lahti’s Towing. The crash is still under investigation and awaiting reports from the MSP Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit out of Marquette at which time the report will be forwarded to the Ontonagon County Prosecutor’s office for review.

