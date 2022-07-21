Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 20 around 11 p.m.

The Marinette County Sheriff received a call to locate and check the welfare of Jacob Kaster.

After deputies and dispatch began searching for the man and his vehicle, they spotted it going eastbound on County Road W. A deputy attempted to stop the car — it then accelerated until it went off the road, hit a power pole and trees and started a fire.

Kaster was alone in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The Marinette County Sheriff said this is the fourth traffic fatality in the county in 2022.

