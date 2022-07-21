Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 20 around 11 p.m.(WSAW)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARINETTE COUNTY, Wis. (WLUC) - A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on Wednesday, July 20 around 11 p.m.

The Marinette County Sheriff received a call to locate and check the welfare of Jacob Kaster.

After deputies and dispatch began searching for the man and his vehicle, they spotted it going eastbound on County Road W. A deputy attempted to stop the car — it then accelerated until it went off the road, hit a power pole and trees and started a fire.

Kaster was alone in the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation by the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Marinette County Medical Examiner.

The Marinette County Sheriff said this is the fourth traffic fatality in the county in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

A LEGO sign of the camp, made by the campers
Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers with their imagination
Hundreds are expected to go to Tourist Park this weekend for the first festival since 2019
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Practice safety when it comes to burning yard debris. Clear away...
DNR: Fire danger is elevated this week, be careful outdoors