No injuries following overturned camper accident

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Marquette County Sheriffs Office responded to an overturned camper near US-41 and M-94.

A Florida couple was traveling US-41 when they merged to get around a vehicle turning onto M-94. The brakes then seized which caused the driver to lose control, and tip over the truck, and the camper.

According to the sheriffs office there were no injuries reported at the scene., and both the truck and the camper were put upright by a towing company.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.