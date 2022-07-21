Advertisement

No injuries following overturned camper accident

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato Elements)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, the Marquette County Sheriffs Office responded to an overturned camper near US-41 and M-94.

A Florida couple was traveling US-41 when they merged to get around a vehicle turning onto M-94. The brakes then seized which caused the driver to lose control, and tip over the truck, and the camper.

According to the sheriffs office there were no injuries reported at the scene., and both the truck and the camper were put upright by a towing company.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor
WATCH LIVE: FOX UP to air GOP Gubernatorial primary debate Wednesday
Garnet Lake Campground in Hudson Township, Mich. located in Mackinac County. The campground...
Mackinac County Sheriff’s Office investigation leads to arrest in 25-year-old cold case

Latest News

Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in debate before primary election
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in debate before primary election
The five Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates rom left to right: Ryan Kelley, Garrett Soldano,...
Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in debate before primary election
Runners in Run for Recovery in Marquette
GLRC holds Run for Recovery in three UP locations
MARESA Food Navigator Program
MARESA food navigator program continues at Downtown Marquette Farmers Market