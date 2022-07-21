Mission of Hope to give students back-to-school supplies

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula churches and organizations are partnering again to help youth in their communities.

Mission of Hope is back Sunday, July 24 at the U.P. State Fairgrounds. The goal is to send every kid back to school with the supplies they need.

“I just want to say thank you to all the businesses and everybody that has given to this Mission of Hope We really appreciate everything they’ve done because pulling together is for a good cause. We just thank God for everything they’ve done,” said Christopher Harris, the worship pastor at Wellspring Community Church.

More than 140 volunteers will give away backpacks full of school supplies, a new pair of sneakers, toiletries, food and diapers. Haircuts, family photos and activities for kids are also available.

Everything is free to the community.

“The Pocket Park will also be open at the fairgrounds. Kids can come, go fishing or learn how to fish if they’ve never done that before,” said Paul Culbertson, the director of Mission of Hope and the pastor of Wellspring Community Church.

Mission of Hope asks that all children be present to receive their back-to-school supplies.

