Michigan State Police dashcam captures speeding vehicle going airborne in construction zone

By Dane Kelly
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan State Police cruiser’s dashboard camera captured a speeding vehicle crash Sunday morning in Ottawa County.

According to authorities, the trooper was driving westbound on I-196 in Jamestown Township when they witnessed a vehicle speeding in a marked construction zone. Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle and crash.

The dashboard camera captured the vehicle leave the road and launch into the air.

Michigan State Police dashcam footage of the incident can be watched in the video player above.

While the driver was hurt, police said they survived with minor injuries.

MSP is reminding residents to slow down in construction zones. More information on Michigan’s Work Zone Safety Laws can be found here.

