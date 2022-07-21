Michigan jobless rate remains steady in June

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in June was unchanged for the third consecutive month at 4.3 percent, according to data released Wednesday by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

Statewide employment edged up by 7,000, while unemployment was unchanged, resulting in a minor workforce advance of 7,000 since May.

“Michigan’s labor market continued to remain stable in June,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives. “Both employment and payroll jobs edged up slightly over the month, while the unemployment rate was unchanged.”

The U.S. jobless rate remained unchanged for the fourth consecutive month at 3.6 percent. Michigan’s June unemployment rate was seven-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate. The national jobless rate receded by 2.3 percentage points over the year, while the statewide rate fell by 2.0 percentage points over the same period.

Labor force trends and highlights

Michigan’s labor force edged up by 0.1 percent since May. In contrast, the national workforce declined by 0.2 percent over the month.

Employment in the state rose by 3.7 percent over the year, an increase six-tenths of a percentage point below the employment gain seen nationally (+4.3 percent).

The statewide labor force participation rate, at 60.1 percent, and the employment-population ratio, at 57.5 percent, were little changed over the month, edging up by one-tenth of a percentage point each since May. Both June 2022 measures remained below their February 2020 values (61.1 percent and 58.8 percent, respectively).

Michigan’s second quarter average unemployment rate of 4.3 percent was 0.4 percentage points below the 2022 first quarter average rate of 4.7 percent.

Detroit metro area unemployment rate declines over month

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn Metropolitan Statistical Area’s (MSA) seasonally adjusted jobless rate decreased by two-tenths of a percentage point over the month to 4.4 percent. Total employment and total unemployment in the Detroit MSA both inched down over the month, resulting in a workforce decline of -5,000 since May.

The Detroit metro area unemployment rate fell by 2.3 percentage points over the year. Since June 2021, the number of employed advanced by 71,000, and the amount of unemployed fell by 47,000.

Michigan nonfarm jobs advance in June

According to the monthly survey of employers, Michigan seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 10,000, or 0.2 percent, over the month, resulting in a payroll job total of 4,327,000. Minor job gains occurred across multiple statewide industries.

Industry employment trends and highlights

The most pronounced numerical over-the-month job gains occurred in the professional and business services sector (+7,000) and the manufacturing sector (+4,000).

Michigan’s government sector exhibited the largest decrease in industry employment (-5,700) over the month, as schools and universities continued to close for the summer season.

Statewide total nonfarm payroll jobs in June were -126,000 or 2.8 percent below their February 2020 pre-pandemic level.

Michigan’s total payroll jobs rose by 147,000, or 3.5 percent, over the year, with employment gains occurring in the majority of Michigan industries.

On a numerical basis, the most pronounced over-the-year job gains occurred in the professional and business services (+34,000), manufacturing (+30,000), and leisure and hospitality (+29,000) industries.

For more detailed information, including data tables, view the full release.

