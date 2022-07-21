Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidates face off in final debate before primary election

ROCHESTER, Mich. (WLUC) - In just under two weeks, the public can vote on a Republican candidate to challenge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The five Republicans trying to win their party’s candidacy for governor sounded off on some key issues. The final GOP gubernatorial debate before the primary election was Wednesday night at Oakland University in Rochester, Mich.

The five Republican hopefuls for Michigan governor were each asked the same seven questions. All were given one minute to respond to each.

Candidates were asked how they would try to slow mass shootings, like the incident at Oxford High School in 2021. Michigan Candidate for Governor Ralph Rebandt (R) said he would fund mental healthcare programs. Rebandt added that this would help combat conditions that lead to mass shootings.

“We are so quick to dispense drugs to people just to get them off of our tables and out of our sights to have them sit as zombies in a room,” Rebandt noted. “The net result is that they lose a sense of reality. Yes, I would fund mental health.”

Michigan Candidate for Governor Kevin Rinke (R) weighed in on the question of how to lower early childhood education costs. To make it more affordable for parents to send their kids to daycare while they go to work.

“What we need to do is get rid of regulations that our state currently has regarding childhood facilities that restrict and drive up costs,” Rinke noted. “These costs come from all the insurances that are required, the supervision, the inspections, and more.”

Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, candidates were asked what they would do about the over 3,000 children in Michigan foster care. A number that could rise if Michigan voters reject the abortion ballot initiative this fall.

Tudor Dixon said that in order to reduce the number of children living in foster care, she wants to create more crisis pregnancy centers in Michigan. Dixon argued that by doing this, mothers will have more information on the options they have for childcare after birth.

“We want to have these pregnancy centers available for women,” Dixon exclaimed. “They should know their options and know that they can either keep their baby or they can safely find a home for people who would love to have their baby.”

Ryan Kelley, who was arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol, believes small and medium-sized businesses are crucial for Michigan’s economy. As such, Kelley said he wants to give tax breaks and cut regulations for these companies.

“Small and mid-size businesses are the backbone of the economy,’ Kelley noted. “All of this corporate welfare that we see with the government paying hundreds of millions of dollars to big companies to come here and set up shop puts all of our eggs in one basket.”

In the final question of the debate, candidates were asked about how they would work with Democrats for the common good of the state. Garrett Soldano explained his stance, noting that he will not change his beliefs. However, Soldano did add that he could still find a way to work with Democrats for the common good of Michigan.

“If you have a great idea to cut regulations, put more money back in Michiganders’ pockets by cutting taxes and do forensic accounting on the budget, then yeah, let’s work,” Soldano said.

Each candidate was also given one minute for closing statements. Michigan’s primary election takes place on August 2.

The winning GOP gubernatorial candidate will face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in this fall’s general election.

