Marquette law enforcement provide insight on repeat sex offenders

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After repeat offender, William Harris was arrested Sunday for indecent exposure involving minors many neighbors have asked why he was not behind bars.

The Marquette County Prosecutor, Matt Wiese said he takes offenders like this seriously but sentencing can vary. Wiese said Harris had a pending charge during the pandemic but was released during it.

“We are working hard to keep him off the streets and a sexually delinquent person can be sentenced to anywhere from one day to life in prison depending on the severity of the actions and history,” Wiese said.

Wiese said other determining factors for sentencing also depend on the severity and if a crime involves minors. However, a sex offender’s sentencing can vary widely. Lieutenant Detective of the Marquette City Police Department, Christopher Aldrich said there are systems in place to ensure community safety.

“We would look into reports of somebody who is not in compliance with their registry and whether it’s an address that is improperly reported or living within an area they’re not supposed to,” Aldrich said.

Data like this can be found online, but Aldrich said some websites may not reflect the actual statistics for the city of Marquette.

“Such as people who live in Harvey or Marquette Township, maybe reported they live in Marquette even though they are not within the city limits of Marquette,” Aldrich said.

The Michigan State Police manages the data on registered offenders. Despite some alarming statistics on websites like City Data and HomeFacts. Michigan State Police Public Information Officer Mark Giannunzio said the official data hasn’t shown any concerning trends.

“Our Sex Offender Registry Unit did not see a huge concern that was going on up here in the Marquette area that we should be really worried about. As far as [if we] have a large influx of people on the SOR registry that are living in this area, there was nothing that put up any red flags,” Giannunzio said.

Giannunzio says the State Police will continue to monitor the registry and investigate those who do not comply. The best place to find information on offenders in your area is through the official Michigan registry.

