Marinette Police investigate shots fired complaints

City of Marinette Police Department.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MARINETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marinette Police has investigated two separate shootings over the past week and has arrested the suspects in each incident.

On Sunday, July 17 at 1:15 a.m. the Marinette Police were called to Hall Avenue for someone shooting from a vehicle. When officers got to the scene, they could not find the suspect. After investigating, the officers found that the suspect shot at an unoccupied house.

Detectives found the suspect, a 44-year-old man from Missouri, during a traffic stop on July 20 and identified them from the vehicle they were driving. The suspect was arrested and held at the Marinette County Jail. His name is not being released at this time as the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office is working on formal charges.

On Tuesday, July 19 at 7:55 p.m. Marinette Police responded to Red Arrow Park for a report of shots fired. After talking to witnesses, the officers were able to identify the suspect and find the firearm used. Charges were sent to the Marinette County District Attorney’s Office for a 31-year-old man from Marinette.

These two incidents are not related and are still under investigation. No injuries were reported during either incident. Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the Marinette Police Department at 715-732-5200 or Crimestoppers.

