Kambria’s Color Fest in Escanaba to honor Kambria Grenfell

Kambria died from a rare form of brain cancer in September 2021.
A photo of Kambria
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Grenfell family is from the U.P. but was living in Wisconsin last year during their daughter’s battle with cancer.

Kambria Grenfell, 10, was diagnosed with DIPG – a rare form of brain cancer. She died last September.

Now, her legacy lives on with Kambria’s Color Fest in Escanaba. Kambria’s mom says her daughter loved to run and she would be excited about the event.

“When we lived in [Wisconsin] we had a track across the road from us and she was always out there running, working on running. It was something that was special to her,” said Rachel Grenfell, Kambria’s mom and event organizer.

The run is this Saturday at the Municipal Docks. Registration starts at 7:30 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m.

The course will go around the water treatment plant then down to Aronson Island and back to the Municipal Docks. All money raised will go towards DIPG research.

