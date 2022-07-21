Advertisement

Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers with their imagination

Two specialty activities, Art and LEGO Camp, allow campers to explore their creativity
A LEGO sign of the camp, made by the campers
A LEGO sign of the camp, made by the campers(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers’ imagination to the great outdoors this week.

Paintings, stitched canvases and wall hangings are some of the artwork campers at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp have made during this year’s “Art Camp.” The specialty camp returns after not being offered last year because of COVID-19.

“I am so excited to be here to be able to bring this back to the kids and the camp. It is so much fun,” said Katie Johnson, a volunteer art teacher.

Johnson works with 26 campers for an hour and a half a day to create artwork.

“My group this week has worked on macrame wall hangings,” Johnson explained. “We’ve done some abstract and contrast stitched canvas. The kids have really seemed to enjoy it.”

Each camper will make about six unique crafts to bring home, including the popular tie-dye t-shirts. New to the specialty camp offerings this year is LEGO camp. Campers like Parker Wescott McDonald are given challenges to build.

“I like to build stuff about my imagination,” Wescott-McDonald said.

Thursday’s challenge was to build anything surrounding a battery-operated light. Staff said this symbolizes the light of life after baptism.

Past themes include a wrecking ball and “Where’s Waldo?”

Johnson said these specialty camps connect campers to their imagination.

“My goal is to challenge them to step outside of their comfort zone and try something new that they might not have tried in art class in school,” Johnson said.

Johnson has volunteered with the art camp for eight years and she looks forward to coming back next summer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

A 33-year-old man from Porterfield, Wis. was found dead at the scene of a single-car crash on...
Northern Wisconsin man dead following single-car crash
Hundreds are expected to go to Tourist Park this weekend for the first festival since 2019
Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival
Meagan and Tom Glesser, reunited with Izzy
UP community helps Florida family reunite with missing dog
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Practice safety when it comes to burning yard debris. Clear away...
DNR: Fire danger is elevated this week, be careful outdoors