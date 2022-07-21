Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers with their imagination

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County summer camp looks to connect campers’ imagination to the great outdoors this week.

Paintings, stitched canvases and wall hangings are some of the artwork campers at Fortune Lake Lutheran Camp have made during this year’s “Art Camp.” The specialty camp returns after not being offered last year because of COVID-19.

“I am so excited to be here to be able to bring this back to the kids and the camp. It is so much fun,” said Katie Johnson, a volunteer art teacher.

Johnson works with 26 campers for an hour and a half a day to create artwork.

“My group this week has worked on macrame wall hangings,” Johnson explained. “We’ve done some abstract and contrast stitched canvas. The kids have really seemed to enjoy it.”

Each camper will make about six unique crafts to bring home, including the popular tie-dye t-shirts. New to the specialty camp offerings this year is LEGO camp. Campers like Parker Wescott McDonald are given challenges to build.

“I like to build stuff about my imagination,” Wescott-McDonald said.

Thursday’s challenge was to build anything surrounding a battery-operated light. Staff said this symbolizes the light of life after baptism.

Past themes include a wrecking ball and “Where’s Waldo?”

Johnson said these specialty camps connect campers to their imagination.

“My goal is to challenge them to step outside of their comfort zone and try something new that they might not have tried in art class in school,” Johnson said.

Johnson has volunteered with the art camp for eight years and she looks forward to coming back next summer.

