GLRC holds Run for Recovery in three UP locations

Runners in Run for Recovery in Marquette
Runners in Run for Recovery in Marquette(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Recovery Center held its 15th annual Run for Recovery Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The event included an in-person option Wednesday, but people can participate virtually all week.

Runners took off running towards Presque Isle and a few moments later, walkers headed for the Lower Harbor. The event raises awareness for those in recovery and their families and it’s also a fundraiser for the GLRC.

“The funds that we raise through this endeavor goes to our compassionate care fund that helps to underwrite services for folks that have no ability to pay so each year there’s an increasing gap between funded services and those that can’t afford care,” said Greg Toutant from the GLRC.

GLRC held other run-walk events at the same time Wednesday in L’Anse and Sault Saint Marie.

