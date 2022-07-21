Advertisement

Gladstone businesses partner to raise money for police K9

A police dog at the Gladstone Farmer's Market.
A police dog at the Gladstone Farmer's Market.(Morgan Frappier)
By Grace Blair
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - Next Thursday, the Dewdrop Family Restaurant and D&D Dog Dynamics are hosting a family event in Gladstone.

D&D Dog Dynamics and Gladstone Public Safety are bringing K9s to interact with the community.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. on July 28 at the beach house in Gladstone. At 5 p.m., Gladstone Public Safety and D&D will present a mock scene, showing how the dogs help their handlers at work.

“Anybody that knows me when it comes to dogs, especially with anything I can help the community with, anybody that knows me knows I’m extremely passionate about this,” said Dave Johnson, president of D&D Dog Dynamics and D&D K9 Dynamics.

The event is free, but donations are appreciated. There will be bucket raffles as well, hosted by the Dewdrop.

“Friday the 29th of July the Dewdrop will be donating 20% of their sales for the day to also contribute to the K9 fundraising unit,” said Amanda Phillips, owner of the Dewdrop Family Restaurant.

All money raised will help Gladstone Public Safety get another police K9.

