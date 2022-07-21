Final preparations made for 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A well-known Upper Peninsula music festival is making its return to Marquette’s Tourist Park for the first time since 2019. The stage is set for the return of the 42nd annual Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival.

This weekend, hundreds of people from across the U.P. will be enjoying live music for all ages. Hiawatha Music Co-Op’s incoming executive director, Terri Bocklund, said everyone is excited to be back.

“It’s all for the sake of the music that we love, but the community that’s grown up around this gathering and around the music is a really special community,” said Bocklund.

The festival will feature local, regional, national and international musicians. Ticket Tent Coordinator Charlie Johnson has attended the event for at least 15 years.

“I have a lot of friends that go to these types of festivals and volunteer at them,” Johnson said. “It’s a way to see friends once a year, get together (and) play music.”

Volunteers have worked around the clock this week to set up the stage and tents for local vendors. There will also be food trucks like Rollin’ Smoke Barbecue and the classic Donut Diner at the event. Johnson helped put some of the pieces into place.

“I’m just helping out where needed, like setting up the sound tent and other things,” said Johnson.

As for Bocklund, she cannot wait to get the weekend-party rocking and rolling.

“It’s the highlight of our summer, and we’re super pumped to be back together with the music calling us together,” Bocklund said.

Festival goers will also have the opportunity to take part in workshops and informal jam sessions.

The event kicks off with an opening ceremony and dance beginning at 6 p.m. Friday.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.