Delta County students receive skilled trades experience at UPCC Summer Camp

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second week of the UP Construction Council Building Trades Summer Camp has started for 26 students.

Student Werner Seawright said the program has helped show him future career options.

“People feel like you need to go to college right after school to be successful but that is not true. I feel like trades are just as good as college, you can make just as good a living,” Seawright said.

Student Earl Meyar said his two weeks of camp have been filled with different activities

“I’ve learned how to put up walls, drill into concrete and just have a blast,” Meyar said.

The camp gives students ages 14 through 17 the opportunity to learn essential trade skills while earning money. UPCC Executive Director Mike Smith said students work four-hour shifts Monday through Thursday earning $12 per hour.

“They are exposed to all of the building trades that have jurisdiction in the U.P. so they can learn each portion of those trades when they’re on site,” Smith said.

Michigan Works! is one of the sponsors of the program. Michigan Works! Talent Services Manager Megan Boddy said it funds a portion of the students’ wages.

“We provided resume workshops along with interviewing skills workshops, we assisted with putting the youth through an entire financial literacy course and also coordinated an entire interview panel for them,” Boddy said.

Smith said knowledge of skilled trades will open up pathways to different careers.

“We’re not talking about jobs here, we’re talking about careers where once you complete your apprenticeship program you’re going right into the field as a journeyman for the remained of your career,” Smith said.

The six-week camp ends on Aug. 18.

