Breezy today then more active this weekend

Breezy conditions develop this afternoon in the wake of yesterday’s low-pressure system. Gusts will be around 25 to 30 mph out of the west and northwest causing larger waves and some rip currents for beaches in Alger county. In the meantime, more comfortable conditions remain through tomorrow. Then, a cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area on Saturday afternoon through the evening. These will produce moderate to heavy rainfall! Once it clears out, below-normal temperatures are expected for Sunday.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy, and seasonal

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s, low 80s south

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers during the afternoon

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s along the Great Lakes

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, warm/humid with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 80s

Sunday: Morning showers followed by partly cloudy skies

>Highs: Low 70s north, mid-70s south

Monday: Mostly sunny and cool

>Highs: Low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s

Wednesday: Cloudy and pleasant

>Highs: Low to mid-70s

