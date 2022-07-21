Advertisement

Breezy but mostly sunny through Friday

Mostly sunny with few showers/t’storms Friday, before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend.
Mostly sunny with few showers/t'storms Friday before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this...
Mostly sunny with few showers/t'storms Friday before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend.(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro and Ben Kouchnerkavich
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Few clouds, more sun (though breezy) in the U.P. Thursday as high pressure builds over the region. Benign conditions continue Friday with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible at times, until a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix Saturday through early Sunday. Weekend storms can produce soaking rain and frequent lightning strikes -- plus severe hazards in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

Find NWS alerts in effect here.

It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers/thunderstorms; warm and breezy with westerly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan State Police car
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash near Curtis
Police investigating
Newberry man arrested at Mackinac Bridge after police chase
How Michigan's new minimum wage will impact restaurants
Massive change on how Michigan restaurants operate may be on the way
No injuries following overturned camper crash in Marquette County
The 'Open Skies Project' is reviving the abandoned Calumet Air Force Station by planning on...
Open Skies Project revives Keweenaw Radar Base near Eagle Harbor

Latest News

beach hazards
Breezy today then more active this weekend
Final round of rain brushes west through east Wednesday evening, clearing out as high pressure...
Showers diminish as mild, sunny weather freshens up Thursday
showers
System keeps scattered showers around
Line of storms to reach the western counties Tuesday night then spreading east -- locally heavy...
Strong thunderstorms possible overnight through Wednesday morning