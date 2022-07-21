Breezy but mostly sunny through Friday
Mostly sunny with few showers/t’storms Friday, before stronger storms cloud up the U.P. this weekend.
Few clouds, more sun (though breezy) in the U.P. Thursday as high pressure builds over the region. Benign conditions continue Friday with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible at times, until a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix Saturday through early Sunday. Weekend storms can produce soaking rain and frequent lightning strikes -- plus severe hazards in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts.
It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.
Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers/thunderstorms; warm and breezy with westerly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25
>Highs: 80s
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy
>Highs: 80s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild
>Highs: 70s
Monday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild
>Highs: 70s
Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 70s
