Breezy but mostly sunny through Friday

Few clouds, more sun (though breezy) in the U.P. Thursday as high pressure builds over the region. Benign conditions continue Friday with pop-up showers and thunderstorms possible at times, until a Northern Plains system brings scattered rain and thunderstorm chances to the mix Saturday through early Sunday. Weekend storms can produce soaking rain and frequent lightning strikes -- plus severe hazards in the form of large hail and damaging wind gusts.

It’s a cool, dry start to next week before a low pressure system from Northwestern Ontario stirs in showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Wednesday.

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated pop-up showers/thunderstorms; warm and breezy with westerly winds 10 to 15 mph gusting over 25

>Highs: 80s

Saturday: Increasing clouds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms; warm and muggy

>Highs: 80s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with isolated showers; mild

>Highs: 70s

Monday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 70s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and mild

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 70s

