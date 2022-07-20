Advertisement

Wisconsin sues 18 companies over PFAS contamination

(WBAY)
By TODD RICHMOND
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul has filed a lawsuit seeking to hold nearly 20 companies liable for allegedly contaminating the environment with a group of chemicals known as PFAS.

Kaul, a Democrat, filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Dane County circuit court. It names 18 companies as defendants including 3M Company, Dupont De Nemours, and BASF Corporation. Defendants also include Tyco Fire Products LP, Chemdesign Products Inc., and Chemguard Inc. in Marinette.

The lawsuit seeks punitive damages as well as reimbursement for the costs of investigations, cleanup and remediation.

Kaul filed a lawsuit in March against Johnson Controls and Tyco Fire Products alleging their firefighting foam contaminated water in the Marinette area with PFAS.

